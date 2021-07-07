Admirals Sign Schneider to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Cole Schneider to an American Hockey League Contract for the 2021-22 season.

In his first full season with the Admirals in 2019-20, Schneider was second on the team in scoring with 46 points courtesy of 18 goals and 28 assists, despite missing nine games with injury. His 17 power-play points were tied for the best on the club and he was fourth in the AHL with a +25 rating. Acquired via trade from the New York Rangers on January 15, 2019, Schneider has totaled 68 points (28g-40a) and is +27 in 78 games in an Admirals sweater.

The University of Connecticut alum has skated played the 2020-21 campaign with the Texas Stars where he tallied 28 points (11g-17a) while skating in 36 games. In 579 career AHL contests with Milwaukee, Texas, the Hartford Wolfpack, Rochester Americans and Binghamton Senators, he has accumulated 439 points (179g-260a) and 254 penalty minutes. He has also skated in six NHL contests, all with the Buffalo Sabres, recording an assist in the process.

Schneider and the Admirals home opener for the 2021-22 season will be on Saturday, October 16th at Panther Arena. The opponent and time will be set when the AHL schedule is released later this summer.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a future date, but full and half season tickets, flex plans, and groups for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now starting for as low as $144. For more information fans should call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

