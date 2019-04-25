Admirals Opening Day May 31st

Have you made your plans yet? The 2019 Vallejo Admirals schedule is out! The Admirals will host 40 games at Wilson Park starting with Opening Night on May 31. The Napa Silverados will come to town to begin the 2019 Pacific Association season.

Admirals tickets are available now. For more information, call 707-641-1111 or go to vallejoadmirals.com.

The Admirals will be doing battle with the Silverados, the San Rafael Pacifics, the Sonoma Stompers and the Salina Stockade. Vallejo won the Pacific Association championship in 2017 and made the playoffs last year. The Admirals will once again field an exciting and competitive team and are looking forward to contending for another championship.

