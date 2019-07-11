Admirals Honor Athletes of the Year

Come out to Wilson Park tonight as the Vallejo Admirals honor the Vallejo Times Herald Athletes of the Year. Every year, the Times Herald names the top high school athletes in the area. The Admirals are pleased to celebrate these fine young athletes.

This year's finalists are: Scout Bates, Lisa Bolton, Lici Campbell, Akil Edwards, Noah Fiso, Nate Freeman, Deijah Pangilinan, Rasheed Reason, Tameiya Sadler and Jacob Sharp. Congratulations to all!

The Athletes of the Year will be honored prior to tonight's Vallejo Admirals-Sonoma Stompers game at Wilson Park. Make sure you arrive early! First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Bring Your Group to Wilson Park

Vallejo Admirals games are a great way to bring your group together! Whether you are looking for a non-profit outing or corporate bonding, a trip to Wilson Park is a great activity. Group tickets are available at 707-641-1111. Come out to the ballpark!

