Admirals Get First Win

Nick Akins Sr., Chevy Clarke and Zach Files each hit their first home runs of the season as the Vallejo Admirals finally broke out for their first win of the season, beating San Rafael on Sunday at Wilson Park, 9-0.

Carl Brice picked up his first win of the year, allowing just two hits in 5 2/3 innings. Brice combined with three other Admirals pitchers on a two-hit shutout of the Pacifics.

Akins, who led the Pacific Association in 2018 with 29 home runs, hit his first of the year in impressive fashion, a towering two-run bomb in the fifth inning to make the score 4-0.

Clarke had earlier hit a homer in the fourth inning to make the score 2-0.

Files, a former third baseman for San Rafael, hit his first home run in a Vallejo uniform in the seventh, capping a five-run inning with a three-run blast down the right field line.

Akins finished the day 2-for-2 with four RBI.

