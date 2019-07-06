Admirals Face Salina at 1:05 Today

The Admirals host the Salina Stockade at 1:05 p.m. today at Wilson Park!

The Stockade are a traveling team in the Pacific Association this year. All five of their Saturday games will be at the special starting time.

The Stockade are a traveling team in the Pacific Association this year. All five of their Saturday games will be at the special starting time.

Pugh hot off of IL

Tillman Pugh has been red-hot since coming off of the Inactive List. The Oakland-native has hit .409 in his five games back with a home run and four RBI. He has been playing second base and leading off for the Admirals since his return.

Pugh grew up in the East Bay and was a football-baseball star at De La Salle High School-Concord. He was drafted by the Mets and has been a star since joining Vallejo, winning the 2017 Pacific Association Most Valuable Player award.

Come on out to Wilson Park and check out Tillman Pugh and the rest of your favorite Vallejo Admirals!

Admirals on parade

The Vallejo Admirals once again participated in the City of Vallejo Fourth of July parade. Many Admirals players rode before taking on the San Rafael Pacifics later in the afternoon. A splendid time was had by all!

