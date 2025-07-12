Adams Jr. with His 100TH CAREER PASSING TOUCHDOWN: CFL

July 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Vernon Adams Jr. delivers a flawless drive to seal his 100th career TD pass.







