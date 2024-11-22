Adam Reekie Named First Assistant Coach of Chattanooga Football Club

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club announced today the appointment of Adam Reekie as first assistant coach of the men's team ahead of the 2025 season.

Reekie brings over 15 years of coaching experience in the youth, collegiate and professional game to Chattanooga.

His coaching journey began at Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania where he served as assistant coach for the women's team. He then went on to Louisburg College where was head coach of the women's program for two years before stints as assistant men's coach at Canisius College and assistant women's coach at Syracuse University in New York.

Reekie then made the transition to the professional game in the Philippines, where he coached Kaya FC in the Philippines' national professional league (UFL). At Kaya, he oversaw the development of academy playes from ages four to 19.

His latest stop was with North Carolina Fusion, where he served as assistant development academy director from March 2016 to 2019 before taking on the role of ECNL boys director at the Fusion.

"Adam has been a professional coach and has worked in multiple environments with elite soccer athletes, both men and women," said Sebastian Giraldo, Chattanooga Football Club Technical Director. "He is a proven leader and brings deep knowledge of system components that need synergy for us to be a winning team. He adds diverse experiences to strengthen us as a technical staff."

Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent said: "He's a great fit for our staff because he does a lot of things very well that I feel I lack. He has fantastic experience over many different levels across the world. His knowledge of leadership, feedback and culture mentality is huge and really important. Tactics and top players can only get you so far. Having unity, community and a family feeling is really important, and he'll be a huge part in helping facilitate that with the players, staff, club and city as a whole. He's worked with a wide range of players to help them develop. He's got great experience in scouting and bringing players through teams to the professional level."

"Joining Chattanooga FC as assistant coach is an incredible opportunity to contribute to a club that has an exciting future and passionate community," said Reekie. "Working alongside Chris again, someone I deeply respect and have collaborated with in the past, makes this journey even more special. I'm excited to help drive success on and off the field."

Reekie is originally from Folkestone, United Kingdom, and graduated from Canisius with a bachelor's degree in physical education. He also earned his master's in liberal arts from Lock Haven University.

Chattanooga Football Club recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club and is preparing for its second season in MLS NEXT Pro in 2025.

