Chattanooga FC and Food City Bring Thanksgiving to Local Families in Need

November 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) and official partner Food City teamed together this week to pack 40 boxes of Thanksgiving meals for local families.

Several members of CFC's front office joined Food City employees on Wednesday at the supermarket's Broad Street location in Downtown Chattanooga to ensure that several families at Title I schools in Hamilton County had all the groceries needed for a bountiful Thanksgiving meal this year.

The club was connected with the families thanks to the help of Northside Neighborhood House.

"Food security is a big initiative we have at CFC," said Sam Click, CFC Manager of Ticketing. "To have boxes of food donated to local families in need is a game-changer, especially around the holidays."

"This is all about giving back to the community we serve every day," said Jared Freeman, Food City Store Manager. "We're so proud to partner with CFC and Northside Neighborhood to provide these for families here."

Each box included yams, apple pie filling, graham cracker crusts, green beans, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, chicken broth, gravy and more.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from November 22, 2024

Chattanooga FC and Food City Bring Thanksgiving to Local Families in Need - Chattanooga FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.