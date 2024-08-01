Actor John Schneider to Headline Celebrity Appearances at Inaugural Tennessee Valley Auto Fest

August 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Tennessee Valley Auto Fest organizers announced today that actor and singer John Schneider, most known for his role as Beauregard Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard has been confirmed as the headline celebrity who will appear at the festival, taking place at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on Oct. 18 and 19, 2024. Schneider will be available for autographs and photos.

We are thrilled to have another great addition to our incredible line up with John Schneider, says Chad Emerson, Managing Director of Business Operations. The Tennessee Valley Auto Fest will be an amazing show for families and car enthusiasts alike, and we urge everyone to reserve your spots to show for your car or business.

Schneider began acting at the age of eight and performed in many plays in New York City before moving to Atlanta with his mother at the age of 14. He got his first movie role in 1977 with a small part in Smokey and the Bandit. Schneider would get his big break in 1979 by earning the role of Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard. In addition to acting, Schneider has had a successful country music career, with hits including I've Been Around Enough to Know and Country Girls.

To celebrate Schneider's appearance, a special Bo Duke Dog will be available at the stadium's concession stands during the Auto Fest. The hot dog is topped with mustard, relish, and coleslaw, and is served in a Bo bun.

Tickets to the Tennessee Valley Auto Fest can be purchased here. For $10, individuals can purchase single-day tickets to attend on Friday or Saturday. Car owners who want to display their vehicle all weekend can do so for $25.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 1, 2024

Actor John Schneider to Headline Celebrity Appearances at Inaugural Tennessee Valley Auto Fest - Huntsville City Football Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.