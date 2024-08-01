Preview: Chattanooga FC vs Toronto FC II

August 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC hosts Toronto FC II for the very first time and looks to win back-to-back matches at Fort Finley.

Chattanooga FC will host a Canadian club in a regular season professional match for the very first time on Saturday, August 3rd as Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood's side looks to build on last weekend's 1-0 victory over Orlando City B.

Captain Alex McGrath's stellar season continued with the match-winning goal at Finley as he helped the team snap a four-match losing streak. "There's been improvement every game. The big thing was we kept the clean sheet and one goal won the game. The lads did a good job defensively, and that's what we've been working on. It was a big step forward in terms of working as a unit," said McGrath in his post-match press conference.

CFC will need to continue its defensive dominance and solidity when it welcomes a Toronto side that's coming off a rollercoaster 4-3 win over New York Red Bulls.

Coach's Corner

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood previewed the first-ever meeting with Toronto FC II this week.

"We haven't seen Toronto yet and there's a lot of studing going into this one. There's no bad team in the league. Toronto's been really competitive over the last few games, so we know we're in for a huge, difficult match.

"They're hardworking, they have ideas and a way and vision for the way they want to play. You can tell they're really working on things so they can play the way that they want to play. We expect they will come in, work hard, play good football, try to be dangerous, and make it difficult for us. They have good players who have speed and are technical, and they have goalscorers. They have a lot of good pieces to their team.

"We need to control the tempo, control the game and shape it how we want to, so we can be the dictator and the ones that are driving the way the game's played."

Know the Opponent

Led by Hassan Ayari's brace, Toronto FC II overcame a late surge from ten-man New York Red Bulls II to win 4-3 at home last time out.

Toronto FC II, led by head coach Gianni Cemini, currently sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 21 points accrued from 17 matches played and a 6W-8L-3D-0SOW record.

The aforementioned Ayari and Charlie Sharp lead the club with four goals on the season, while Lucas Olguin leads the team in assists with three. Julian Altobelli is the team captain.

Cimini typically likes to set his team up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Head-to-head, 2024 season (CFC/TOR)

Goals scored: 30/23

Goals conceded: 26/32

Shots conceded: 244/186

Shots on target: 97/84

Clear-cut chances: 17/22

Corner kicks: 70/96

Cross from open play: 101/76

Goals from outside penalty area: 4/3

Headed goals: 6/1

Penalty kicks: 3/3

Converted penalty kicks: 2/0

Shots off the goal frame: 6/6

Goals by substitutes: 5/2

Passes from open play: 8,846/7,347

Successful long passes from open play: 259/276

Match info

Venue: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kick-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday August 3

Broadcast: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Talent: Justin Gallanty

Audio stream: CFC on Mixlr | Talent: Gabriel Schray

Referees:

Russell Miller

Head Referee

Jake Brochu

Assistant Referee 1

Kevin Huet

Assistant Referee 2

Dorian Del Toro

4th Official

