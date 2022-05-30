Action Packed Week Coming to Clover Park

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return home to Clover Park for an action-packed home stand that will include exciting promotions for fans of all ages from Tuesday, May 31st through Sunday, June 5th.

The first-place Mets will be hosting the Daytona Tortugas (Reds), who bring with them former John Carroll High School football and baseball star Jay Allen.

Highlighting the home stand is Teacher's Appreciation Night and Dollar Night on Thursday, School's Out Night and Bark in the Park on Friday and Star Wars Night with postgame fireworks on Saturday.

Games Tuesday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale is 12:10 p.m. Gates open 40 minutes before first pitch for all games.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (opens on game days at 2 p.m.). Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the Summer Flex Plan which includes 10 undated tickets and two parking vouchers for just $80.

The following is a full list of events at the Clover Park for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 soda, $1 popcorn and $2 hot dogs.

-Teacher's Appreciation Night: School employees can get a free ticket to the game by showing their school ID at the ticket window.

-DJ Louie G playing live music at the Jim Beam Bourbon Bar.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-School's Out Night: All K-12 students get in free.

-Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the game! Dog tickets are $3 and proceeds go to the Humane Society.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Star Wars Night: The Mets will wear special Darth Vadar jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Port St. Lucie Police Athletic League. Fans can bid on the jerseys at milbauctions.com. The auction begins Thursday and ends Tuesday, June 7th at 9 p.m. ET. There will be appearances by Star Wars characters and photo opportunities.

-Postgame fireworks!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

