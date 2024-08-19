Achen Named NWL Postseason All-Star

Mequon, WI - Lakeshore Chinooks starting pitcher, Cohen Achen, has been selected as a 2024 Northwoods League Postseason All-Star. One player for each position from either the Great Lakes or Great Plains division is selected as a postseason all star. Players are voted by Northwoods League coaches and a member of each team's media team. Prior to the selection, Achen was recently named the Chinooks Pitcher of the Year.

The Calgary native finished his collegiate career this past spring at Lindsey Wilson in Kentucky. Achen then began his summer in Mequon with Lakeshore and made an immediate impact. Cohen appeared and started in 8 games for the Chinooks. By mid-summer, he was 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA in 40 innings of work. Achen recorded a league leading 52 strikeouts during his time with the Chinooks.

Achen would be shutdown in July in preparation for the MLB Draft. Cohen was then selected by the Baltimore Orioles in 14th round of the 2024 draft.

Congrats to Cohen Achen on being selected as a 2024 Northwoods League Post-Season All-Star.

