Aces Partners with JAKKS Pacific for Annual Toy Donation on December 5th, Benefitting Local Charities

December 1, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have been spreading joy to local charities with thousands of toys during its annual toy donation in partnership with JAKKS Pacific throughout the holiday season. This year, the Aces have teamed up with three local charities for their annual toy donation: Washoe County Sherriff's Office, Greater Nevada Credit Union, and Ashlee's Toy Closet.

WHAT: Reno Aces & JAKKS Pacific Toys Donation, benefitting local charities

WHEN: Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Greater Nevada Field

Toys will be distributed to these charities at Greater Nevada Field's 2nd Street Gate.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2024 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 29th. They will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, hosting the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Season memberships for the 2024 season are available via RenoAces.com by texting "MEMBER" to 21003 or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 1, 2023

Aces Partners with JAKKS Pacific for Annual Toy Donation on December 5th, Benefitting Local Charities - Reno Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.