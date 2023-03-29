Aces Announce Television Schedule for 2023 Season

March 29, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Beginning with Opening Day on Friday, March 31st, and running through the home finale on Sunday, September 17th, the Reno Aces will be presented on 72 broadcasts during the 2023 season on regional and national television, the club announced today.

Nevada Sports Net will feature the Aces 63 times, while Stadium Network will highlight the "Biggest Little City Nine" for nine games this year.

Aces fans will enjoy Kevin DiDomenico's first season as the club's voice as he will call all 150 games this season, while Nash Walker will join DiDomenico in the booth for the Aces 75 home games, providing play-by-play and color commentary.

All 150 Reno Aces games this season can be streamed through Bally's Sports Plus and MiLB.tv apps. Additionally, fans can enjoy the digital audio streaming of each game online at www.renoaces.com.

Below is the complete list of Reno Aces games that will be broadcasted on NSN & Stadium during the 2023 season.

Nevada Sports Net

MARCH/APRIL

March 31st at 2:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators

April 1st at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators

April 2nd at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators

April 11th at 6:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats

April 12th at 6:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats

April 13th at 11:05 am - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats

April 15th at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats

April 26th at 12:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys

April 27th at 6:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys

MAY

May 2nd at 6:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Round Rock Express

May 3rd at 6:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Round Rock Express

May 4th at 11:05 am - Reno Aces vs. Round Rock Express

May 16th at 11:05 am - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats

May 17th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats

May 18th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats

May 20th at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats

May 21st at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats

JUNE

June 6th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers

June 7th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers

June 8th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers

June 9th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers

June 10th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers

June 11th at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers

June 20th at 12:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

June 21st at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

June 22nd at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

June 23rd at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

June 24th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

June 25th at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

JULY

July 4th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers

July 5th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers

July 6th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers

July 7th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers

July 8th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers

July 9th at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers

July 25th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

July 26th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

July 27th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

July 28th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

July 29th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

July 30th at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

AUGUST

August 8th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees

August 9th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees

August 10th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees

August 11th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees

August 12th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees

August 13th at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees

August 15th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators

August 16th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators

August 17th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators

August 18th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators

August 19th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators

August 20th at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators

August 29th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

August 30th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

August 31st at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

SEPTEMBER

September 2nd at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

September 3rd at 6:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

September 12th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees

September 13th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees

September 14th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees

September 16th at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees

September 17th at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees

Stadium

APRIL

April 1st at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators

April 5th at 6:05 pm - Reno Aces @ Tacoma Rainiers

MAY

May 6th at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Round Rock Express

May 27th at 5:35 pm - Reno Aces @ El Paso Chihuahuas

May 31st at 5:05 pm - Reno Aces @ Oklahoma City Dodgers

JULY

July 23rd at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces @ Round Rock Express

July 26th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

AUGUST

August 27th at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces @ Sugar Land Space Cowboys

SEPTEMBER

September 2nd at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st, against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.