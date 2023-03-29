Aces Announce Television Schedule for 2023 Season
March 29, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Beginning with Opening Day on Friday, March 31st, and running through the home finale on Sunday, September 17th, the Reno Aces will be presented on 72 broadcasts during the 2023 season on regional and national television, the club announced today.
Nevada Sports Net will feature the Aces 63 times, while Stadium Network will highlight the "Biggest Little City Nine" for nine games this year.
Aces fans will enjoy Kevin DiDomenico's first season as the club's voice as he will call all 150 games this season, while Nash Walker will join DiDomenico in the booth for the Aces 75 home games, providing play-by-play and color commentary.
All 150 Reno Aces games this season can be streamed through Bally's Sports Plus and MiLB.tv apps. Additionally, fans can enjoy the digital audio streaming of each game online at www.renoaces.com.
Below is the complete list of Reno Aces games that will be broadcasted on NSN & Stadium during the 2023 season.
Nevada Sports Net
MARCH/APRIL
March 31st at 2:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators
April 1st at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators
April 2nd at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators
April 11th at 6:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats
April 12th at 6:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats
April 13th at 11:05 am - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats
April 15th at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats
April 26th at 12:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys
April 27th at 6:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys
MAY
May 2nd at 6:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Round Rock Express
May 3rd at 6:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Round Rock Express
May 4th at 11:05 am - Reno Aces vs. Round Rock Express
May 16th at 11:05 am - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats
May 17th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats
May 18th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats
May 20th at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats
May 21st at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats
JUNE
June 6th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers
June 7th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers
June 8th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers
June 9th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers
June 10th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers
June 11th at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers
June 20th at 12:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Albuquerque Isotopes
June 21st at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Albuquerque Isotopes
June 22nd at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Albuquerque Isotopes
June 23rd at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Albuquerque Isotopes
June 24th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Albuquerque Isotopes
June 25th at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Albuquerque Isotopes
JULY
July 4th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers
July 5th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers
July 6th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers
July 7th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers
July 8th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers
July 9th at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Tacoma Rainiers
July 25th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers
July 26th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers
July 27th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers
July 28th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers
July 29th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers
July 30th at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers
AUGUST
August 8th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees
August 9th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees
August 10th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees
August 11th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees
August 12th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees
August 13th at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees
August 15th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators
August 16th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators
August 17th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators
August 18th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators
August 19th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators
August 20th at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators
August 29th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. El Paso Chihuahuas
August 30th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. El Paso Chihuahuas
August 31st at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. El Paso Chihuahuas
SEPTEMBER
September 2nd at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. El Paso Chihuahuas
September 3rd at 6:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. El Paso Chihuahuas
September 12th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees
September 13th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees
September 14th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees
September 16th at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees
September 17th at 1:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Salt Lake Bees
Stadium
APRIL
April 1st at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Las Vegas Aviators
April 5th at 6:05 pm - Reno Aces @ Tacoma Rainiers
MAY
May 6th at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces vs. Round Rock Express
May 27th at 5:35 pm - Reno Aces @ El Paso Chihuahuas
May 31st at 5:05 pm - Reno Aces @ Oklahoma City Dodgers
JULY
July 23rd at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces @ Round Rock Express
July 26th at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers
AUGUST
August 27th at 4:05 pm - Reno Aces @ Sugar Land Space Cowboys
SEPTEMBER
September 2nd at 6:35 pm - Reno Aces vs. El Paso Chihuahuas
The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st, against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
