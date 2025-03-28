ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÅNastyÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ Nate Named to RailCats Roster

March 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore officially announced that they have returned 2024 American Association All-Star relief pitcher Nate Alexander.

Alexander is a 28-year-old right-hander who hails from Lake Jackson, Texas. He attended Brazosport Christian School where he was first-team all-state in baseball, football and basketball. Earning a spot in the Texas All-Star game.

The right-hander went to Blinn Junior College and pitched his way to the JUCO All-Star team. Alexander would finish out his college career at the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA), where he pitched in 9 games which 7 were starts, penciling in a 3.19 ERA and struck out 30 batters.

In the 2018 MLB draft the Miami Marlins selected Nate Alexander in the 24th round. The hard-thrower pitched two seasons in the Marlins system and in 46 games he had a 3.04 ERA and punched out 65 hitters. Alexander joined his first MLB Partner League team in 2021 with the New Your Boulders of the Frontier League, and spent 22-23 in the Pioneer League with two different clubs.

Last season Alexander was named the bullpen ace of the RailCats. Lamarr Rogers brought him out of the bullpen 47 times, he finished 40 games recording seven saves. The closer had a 3.96 ERA by the end of the year with 65 strikeouts and just 29 walks. Alexander was named to the Mid-Summer Classic alongside Josh Smith.

"Nate returns to the team after posting positive numbers in Mexico during the winter but ultimately falling victim to the business side of things with final roster moves for the 2025 season," RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers Said. "An All-Star from our Cats club in 2024, his success in both the American Association and Mexico adds another positive addition to our bullpen. He's motivated and pumped to get going and to be an asset to the team. I'm excited to welcome Nasty Nate back to the club."

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are entering their 22nd season and opening day is scheduled for May 9th in Franklin against the Milwaukee Milkmen. The home opener at the US Steel Yard will take place on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:45 as the Cleburne Railroaders come into town. Tickets for all RailCats games can be purchased by clicking the link, or you can call the office at (219)-882-2255. https://railcatsbaseball.com/

