A Special Gift for All the Father's out There

June 11, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







The Massachusetts Pirates will host the San Antonio Gunslingers THIS Saturday night at the Tsongas Center! Doors open at 6pm, with a 7:05pm kick-off time. This weekend will be the first ever meeting between the two teams and will be the second non-divisional opponent the Pirates will face this season. The Pirates are 4-2 at home this season; get down to the Tsongas Center early to help us maintain our home field advantage or we'll make ye walk the plank.

It's Father's Day on Sunday, so why not make it a Father's Day Weekend with the Pirates on Saturday! Dad's pay kids' price; that's only $12! Take dad out to a football game and take advantage of this special offer at the Tsongas Center Box Office or at tsongascenter.com with promo code: DAD

Discounts for groups of 10 or more and multi-game plans are available through the Pirates front office at 508-452-6277 or at contact@masspiratesfootball.com. See you Saturday and Go Pirates!

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.