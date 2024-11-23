A Record-Setting Campaign!: Nick Markanich: 2024 USL Championship Player of the Year

November 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







The USL Championship announced on Saturday the Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich had been voted the USL Championship Player of the Year after a historic season that saw him set a Championship single-season record with 28 goals in the regular season as the Battery recorded the highest points total in a regular season in club history.

The 2024 USL Championship Awards were voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market following the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship regular season.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.