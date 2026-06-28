USL Detroit City FC

A Penalty Shootout Between Two Big Rivals

Published on June 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video


Goalkeeper Danny Faundez made a key save in the opening round of a penalty shootout before his Louisville City teammates went 4 of 4 from the spot to earn a 4-3 win against Detroit City FC in Group 4 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup after the sides had played to a scoreless draw at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday evening.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 28, 2026


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