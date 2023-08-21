A Letter from Battle Jacks General Manager Denny Smith

August 21, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







Dear Battle Jacks Nation,

As we close the gates of MCCU Field for one last time and think back to what was the 2023 season, there is one word that comes to mind: community. I joined the Battle Jacks organization almost a year ago today and from day one, we had a lot to prove. The 2022 season was highlighted with a lot of change as we went through a rebrand with a new logo, new team name, new ownership, new staff, and a new identity. Last season was a proof of concept year to show the community that the Battle Jacks were here for the long term future. This year was a prove it year and boy did we prove it. This wasn't because of anything we did special. This was all because of the community supporting us on a night in and night out basis and passionately wanting to see this team succeed.

Although the Battle Jacks on the field had their struggles this year, the Battle Jacks in the stands had a 2023 season marked with:

Highest overall attendance in 6 years

8 sold out games

The best entertainment and fan experience reviews in recent years

Voted Fanbase with the Best Dance Moves in the Northwoods League (self awarded)

We had a great year, but this is just the start of great things to come for this organization. Our mission is Fan's Best Friend. Every decision we make is with the fan in mind because at the end of the day this is YOUR team and we wouldn't be here without the community's support.

To our Host Families, thank you for graciously welcoming in these college athletes and for making them feel as if they are a part of your family. The host families are the backbone of our organization and we wouldn't have a team without them.

To our Kennel Club Members, thank you for showing up and bringing the energy each and every weekend to our best games. You guys are our best fans and constantly show unwavering support for our organization. We look forward to making the Kennel Club bigger and better each and every year.

To our Community Partners, thank you for believing in us and supporting our team through all the changes the past few years. Without you, we wouldn't be able to provide family friendly entertainment to the community.

To our Players, thank you for giving up your summer to entertain our fans and helping us be present in the community. Not many teams ask their players to dance on the field in between innings, sign autographs for hundreds of kids after a tough loss, or spend their morning after a long night at a community appearance. You guys embraced everything with an open mind and I am forever grateful.

To our coaching staff, thank you for all the tireless hours you spent recruiting our on-field team and dedicating your summer to developing our players for the next level. Because of the experience you gave these college athletes, Battle Creek is now a place where the top players will want to play during the summer.

To our interns and gameday teammates, thank you for working tirelessly each and every day to help us provide a top notch experience for our fans. The hard work you put in behind the scenes did not go unnoticed.

To our front office, I don't know a better group of three individuals who I would rather work with on a daily basis. You helped make my first year so much easier and worked tirelessly to make this season a success.

To the Battle Creek community and the surrounding areas, thank you for allowing us to call MCCU Field our home. Thank you for coming to games, attending our events, and making the grandstands of MCCU Field one of the loudest atmospheres in the Northwoods League. This is just the beginning of the new era of baseball in Battle Creek. We have a lot in store for the 2024 season and we look forward to continuing to have you a part of this journey.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Cheers!

Denny Smith

Battle Jacks General Manager

#FansBestFriend #BelieveInBattleCreek

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.