Northwoods League Sets New Attendance Record

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League, well known for its exceptional summer collegiate baseball action, proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement: setting a new all-time attendance record during the 2023 season. As fans flocked to stadiums across the league, the Northwoods League showcased its enduring popularity and unwavering commitment to delivering quality entertainment.

With an astounding total attendance of 1,313,916 fans throughout the season, including two All-Star Games and the Northwoods League playoffs, the League demonstrated its unique ability to captivate audiences and create unforgettable memories. The previous high was set in 2019 as 1,262,610 fans entered NWL ballparks. This remarkable feat highlights the League's integral role in building community spirit and unity.

"This historic accomplishment is a testament to the dedication of our players, the passion of our fans, and the unwavering support of our host families and partners. The Northwoods League has become a beacon of summer enjoyment, and breaking the attendance record is a testament to the League's profound impact on communities," said Northwoods League President, Ryan Voz. "We are immensely proud of the strides we've made and the memories we've created, and we eagerly anticipate an even brighter future."

Throughout the 2023 season, the Northwoods League transformed its stadiums into gathering places where families, friends, and baseball fans converged to witness the league's rising stars showcase their skills. The League's dedication to affordable ticket prices, engaging fan experiences, and a commitment to excellence undoubtedly played a pivotal role in achieving this remarkable milestone.

The 2023 season's triumphant record-setting achievement also saw the Green Bay Rockers win their first championship as the team went undefeated in the playoffs after winning the First-Half Championship in the Great Lakes West and finishing with a 41-31 overall record in the regular season.

For more information about the Northwoods League, its member teams, and Northwoods League Softball coming in 2024, please visit northwoodsleague.com.

