A Bigger and Brighter Light the Knights Festival Coming this Holiday Season to Truist Field

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Well, it almost is, but bear with us because we just can't contain our excitement for this year's Light the Knights Festival presented by Truist.

That's right, we're back. But this year we're bringing the holiday cheer in a bigger and brighter way (literally) than we ever have before. The second you step into our winter wonderland at Truist Field, you'll be transported into what feels like the equivalent of the North Pole, the only slight difference is that you'll be in North Carolina. But hey, north is still in the name and that's gotta count for something!

Skating under the stars

Now ice skating and snow tubing only scratch the surface of what we have to offer this holiday season, but let's dig into the details of these two marquee activities. Of course, just like last year the Light the Knights Festival presented by Truist will feature our Circle K Ice Rink, but it's been moved from the outfield to the infield (shoutout Queen City Outdoor Classic). Skates will still be available for rental, and if you're curious about scheduling, click here for more info.

Snow much fun!

Now because you all enjoyed snow tubing so much last holiday season, we're making our Atrium Health Levine Children's Tubing Hill bigger in 2023! Expanding from six lanes to ten lanes, those wait times will decrease as the fun increases. Nothing feels better than that jolt of energy that rushes through your body as you slide down the hill, and once you buy that activity pass, you can do it as many times as you'd like throughout the night. I mean we might not get a ton of snow in the Carolinas, but that doesn't mean we can't make our own, right?

Tunnel of Lights

We're putting the light in Light the Knights with the NEWEST ATTRACTION at the LTK festival. Including a 300-ft inflated tunnel path encased with lights of all colors, designs and motions, this merry and bright Tunnel of Lights will be located on the lawn space behind the video board. *Plus, you don't have to have an activity pass to enter the tunnel, anyone with a general admission pass is welcome to walk through! *

Which pass to purchase?

This year we have TWO passes up for purchase for the Light the Knights Festival presented by Truist. You can buy tickets ahead of time here.

General admission pass: Entry to the ballpark and the opportunity to enjoy the light tunnel, photo ops, shopping at The Market, purchase food and drinks, and walk the concourse to see additional lights and holiday decorations. Does not include ice skating and snow tubing access.

Activities pass: Includes access to ice skating and snow tubing plus the opportunity to enjoy the light tunnel, photo ops, shopping at The Market, purchase food and drinks, and walk the concourse to see additional lights and holiday decorations.

Santa Claus is coming to town

Make sure you've been nice this year because Santa Claus is coming to town! Santa is coming to the ballpark every day that we're open before Christmas, so finalize that wishlist and get ready for a photo! Here's the full list of when to expect Santa:

11/22: 5:00-9:30 p.m.

11/24: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

11/25: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

11/26: 12:00-7:30 p.m.

11/30: 5:00-9:30 p.m.

12/1: 5:00-9:30 p.m.

12/2: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

12/3: 12:00-7:30 p.m.

12/7: 5:00-9:30 p.m.

12/8: 5:00-9:30 p.m.

12/9: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

12/10: 12:00-7:30 p.m.

12/14: 5:00-9:30 p.m.

12/15: 5:00-9:30 p.m.

12/16: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

12/17: 12:00-7:30 p.m.

12/18: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

12/19: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

12/20: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

12/21: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

12/22: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

12/23: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

'Tis the season to go shopping

Don't wait until December 23rd to get your Christmas gifts (or do, we'll be open anyway). The Market can be found in the outfield portion of the concourse, made up of an assortment of local businesses selling trinkets, baked items, clothing, and more. Each tent will be open for the entire festival, selling their goods and accepting cash or credit cards. Support local and find the perfect holiday gifts while you're at it!

Did we mention more lights?

Enjoy the scenes, decor, and lights of the Holiday Experience at Truist Field. Various areas will be designated by name, such as Mrs. Claus's Kitchen, Winter Wonderland, Santa's Workshop, and more. Cap off the walkthrough by watching the light show, a choreographed show of all strung lights in the ballpark to holiday music. We can promise you, there's no better place to look at lights than here!

Here's a breakdown of the lights and decor you'll see:

MRS. CLAUS' KITCHEN: Everyone's holiday experience begins with the smells and sights of Mrs. Claus' Kitchen, with gingerbread families, candy canes, nutcrackers, and more to see. There will be delicious treats and sweets available at the concession stands, and plenty of seating in case you wish to grab a bite before continuing the walkthrough.

CHRISTMAS TREE LANE: Further down the concourse is where the Christmas Tree Lane begins, winding in and out, around and about, taking your family through the forest of over 50 trees. Each tree will have its own design and theme, and you may even see some woodland creatures!

LIGHTS 360: As you make the turn from the Christmas tree forest, you are fully engulfed in the frozen world of Elsa and Anna with a complete light extravaganza. Lights, snowflakes, spheres, and even snow will greet you as you walk toward the frozen throne for a family photo.

WINTER WONDERLAND: As the forest comes to an end, you are met with the playful fun of Winter Wonderland, with frosted trees, fluffy white snow, Frosty the Snowman, and more. You'll be greeted by Olaf and his snowy friends as they spout snow for kids to play in and bring the winter season to Charlotte.

SANTA'S WORKSHOP: To cap off the holiday experience before shopping for gifts, Santa's workshop will be along the third base concourse. As children approach the interactive crank of the display, 6 animatronic elves will begin to move, dance and play music as they wrap toys for Christmas. Kids can also can write letters to Santa and place them in the red mailbox.

Plan your visit!

We can't wait to celebrate the holiday season with each of you. Tickets are on sale now for the Light the Knights Festival presented by Truist. Happy Holidays!

