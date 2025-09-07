9.6.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 7, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
AV ALTA FC, Forward Madison FC play to 3-3 draw at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, as Antelope Valley's Eduardo Blancas, Madison's Isaac Angking each tally brace.
Check out the AV Alta FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from September 7, 2025
- Forward Madison FC With Thrilling Draw Against AV Alta FC - Forward Madison FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent AV Alta FC Stories
- AV ALTA FC Signs Defender Elijah Martin to Inaugural Roster
- Miguel Ibarra Becomes AV ALTA FC's First Player Signing
- AV ALTA FC Announces Jimmie Villalobos as Second Historic Signing
- AV ALTA FC Officially Introduce Inaugural Home Jersey for 2025 Season in USL League One
- The City of Lancaster and AV ALTA FC Officially Break Ground at Lancaster Municipal Stadium