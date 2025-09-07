9.6.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 7, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







AV ALTA FC, Forward Madison FC play to 3-3 draw at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, as Antelope Valley's Eduardo Blancas, Madison's Isaac Angking each tally brace.







