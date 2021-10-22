8th Annual Line Drive Canned Food Drive Free Baseball Clinic at SRP Park on November 13th

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in conjunction with Complete Game, are excited to announce the 8th Annual Line Drive Canned Food Drive FREE Baseball Clinic in memory of Terry Childers Sr. on Saturday, November 13th from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm.

"We are excited to bring back the 8th Annual Line Drive Canned Food Drive and FREE Baseball Clinic to SRP Park in 2021," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "This is a morning full of great professional instruction, an opportunity to help Golden Harvest Food Bank and a time to celebrate the legacy of Terry Childers Sr. It's our privilege to work with Matt and the Childers family to play a small roll in this growing annual event.

In memory of Terry Childers Sr., families across the CSRA are invited to come and take part in this FREE clinic & Canned Food Drive benefiting Golden Harvest Food Bank. Families are encouraged to bring canned goods and other non-perishable food items to be donated to Golden Harvest Food Bank, who will be on site to collect.

You can also bring items anytime between now and Nov. 13th to the Complete Game facility at 3855 Washington Rd. You do not have to participate in the clinic to bring food donations! Over the past seven years, 2,500 meals have been collected with 3,500 lbs. of donated goods! Come join us for this awesome event in our community!

Register online at www.playpscg.com. Go to all registrations for your free registration. Any questions, contact Complete Game at (706) 814-5916

"We are excited for our 8th Annual Line Drive Can Drive. We are grateful to be partnering with the Augusta GreenJackets and Golden Harvest Food Bank for the 8th consecutive year. This FREE Baseball clinic is held in Memory of Terry Childers Sr. Terry grew up in Augusta Ga, just blocks away from SRP Park. After Terry completed his professional playing career, he coached many players from this area and had a positive impact on a lot of people's lives. We ask that camp participants as well as anyone in the community that desires to bring can goods and nonperishable food items to SRP Park on Nov. 13. Our partners at Golden Harvest Food Bank will be collecting all items. This is a great time of year to help support our local food bank as well as a great time of the year for players in our area to give back to the community by providing awesome instruction that the kids will receive. We will have coaches with high school, collegiate, professional and Major League Baseball experience helping and giving back during the FREE clinic. We look forward to seeing everyone there," stated Complete Game Owner Matt Childers.

Event Details:

Saturday, November 13th from 11:00am-12:30pm

SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

Giving back to the community with a FREE baseball clinic - beginning to experienced players welcome

Professional instruction from Complete Game

All players ages 6-15

Bring canned food items and non-perishable food items to benefit Golden Harvest Food Bank

Opportunity to support the community together and have some FUN

Register in advance click here: https://www.esoftplanner.com/v3/planner/camps.php?access=0dG81LSVxNmo65bAt2SEsZ6Hpw==

Onsite registration available day of as well

