81yd Touchddoowwnn!

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Published on May 9, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders YouTube Video







JT's 12th TD of the season is an absolute bomb to Antonio

#highlight #ufl #football







United Football League Stories from May 9, 2026

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