UFL DC Defenders

81yd Touchddoowwnn!

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video


JT's 12th TD of the season is an absolute bomb to Antonio

#highlight #ufl #football

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United Football League Stories from May 9, 2026


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