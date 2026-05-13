8-Bit Execution: from Perez to McBride for a TD!

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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8-bit execution. Real-life results

Perez to McBride is good for six.

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United Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

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