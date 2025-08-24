8.23.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights

USLSL Dallas Trinity FC

Published on August 23, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC come back from a deficit to win 2-1 against Spokane Zephyr FC behind second-half goals from Wayny Balata and Allie Thornton.

