8.16.2024: One Knoxville vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







In first match under interim head coach Ilija Ilić, One Knoxville SC registers largest victory in professional era, extends unbeaten streak to seven with 4-1 thrashing of nine-man Smoky Mountain Smackdown rival Chattanooga Red Wolves SC through multiple goal contributions from both Kempes Tekiela and Stávros Zarokóstas.

