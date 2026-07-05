7.4.2026: Fort Wayne vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Fort Wayne FC extended its unbeaten streak to 11 games in a 3-0 victory behind goals from Taig Healy, Jeremy Garay, and Lilian Ricol against Spokane Velocity FC at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium.
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00:00:00 - by Fort Wayne 00:00:06 - by Spokane Velocity FC 00:00:12 - Kick Off by Spokane Velocity FC 00:00:24 - Defensive act by Collin Fernandez 00:00:32 - Shot by Luis Gil 00:00:42 - Defensive act by Sean Lewis 00:00:52 - Goal by Taig Healy 00:01:55 - Defensive act by James Musa 00:02:04 - Shot by Jayden Smith 00:02:31 - Pass by Javier Armas 00:02:37 - Shot by Jack Thomas 00:02:55 - Pass by Kabiru Gafar 00:03:04 - Cross by Collin Fernandez 00:03:14 - Pass by Collin Fernandez 00:03:20 - Shot by Ibrahim Covi 00:03:32 - Pass by Javier Armas 00:03:38 - Mistake by Gagi Margvelashvili 00:03:45 - Goal by Jeremy Garay 00:05:10 - End Period by Spokane Velocity FC 00:05:24 - Start Period by Fort Wayne 00:05:36 - DefensiveAct by Shavon John-Brown 00:05:49 - Dribble by Jeremy Garay 00:05:54 - Penalty Received by Kabiru Gafar 00:06:20 - Goal by Lilian Ricol 00:06:45 - Mistake by Gagi Margvelashvili 00:06:55 - Shot by Lilian Ricol 00:07:02 - Pass by Sean Lewis 00:07:10 - Shot by Luis Gil 00:07:32 - Shot by Tiago Alexandre Soares Dias 00:07:42 - End Match by Fort Wayne
United Soccer League One Stories from July 4, 2026
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