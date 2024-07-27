7.27.2024: Greenville Triumph SC vs. One Knoxville - Game Highlights

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC weathers flurry of Greenville Triumph SC chances, holds off hosts for scoreless draw - the first draw across the pair's six all-time meetings - to tally fifth consecutive match unbeaten as both teams remain in playoff position.

