7.27.2024: Greenville Triumph SC vs. One Knoxville - Game Highlights
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC weathers flurry of Greenville Triumph SC chances, holds off hosts for scoreless draw - the first draw across the pair's six all-time meetings - to tally fifth consecutive match unbeaten as both teams remain in playoff position.
