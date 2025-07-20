Sports stats

USL1 Greenville Triumph SC

7.20.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

July 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video


Chapa Herrera converted from the penalty spot in the 20th minute before Toby Sims sealed the win in the 72nd minute as Greenville Triumph SC claimed a 2-0 victory over the Richmond Kickers at Paladin Stadium, extending the hosts' unbeaten streak against Richmond in league play to six matches.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics



United Soccer League One Stories from July 20, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Greenville Triumph SC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central