7.20.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

July 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







Chapa Herrera converted from the penalty spot in the 20th minute before Toby Sims sealed the win in the 72nd minute as Greenville Triumph SC claimed a 2-0 victory over the Richmond Kickers at Paladin Stadium, extending the hosts' unbeaten streak against Richmond in league play to six matches.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.