7.20.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
July 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video
Chapa Herrera converted from the penalty spot in the 20th minute before Toby Sims sealed the win in the 72nd minute as Greenville Triumph SC claimed a 2-0 victory over the Richmond Kickers at Paladin Stadium, extending the hosts' unbeaten streak against Richmond in league play to six matches.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 20, 2025
- Triumph Bounce Back at Home - Greenville Triumph SC
- Kickers Lose on the Road, 0-2 to Triumph - Richmond Kickers
