6.30.2024: Orange County SC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Goals in either half by Camden Riley and Johnny Rodriguez sent Oakland Roots SC to a 2-0 victory against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium as the visitors took their fourth victory in the past five league outings.
