6.30.2024: Orange County SC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Goals in either half by Camden Riley and Johnny Rodriguez sent Oakland Roots SC to a 2-0 victory against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium as the visitors took their fourth victory in the past five league outings.

