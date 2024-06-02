6.2.2024: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

June 2, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







Chattanooga Red Wolves SC record first league win since April 13, first victory against Greenville Triumph SC since 2022 with 3-1 triumph against hosts through Chevone Marsh's fifth professional brace.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.