6.2.2024: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
June 2, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC record first league win since April 13, first victory against Greenville Triumph SC since 2022 with 3-1 triumph against hosts through Chevone Marsh's fifth professional brace.
