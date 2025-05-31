5.31.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







Ollie Bassett scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time after Woobens Pacius had leveled in the 79th minute to lead the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 2-1 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC at Al Lang Stadium in Group 6 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

