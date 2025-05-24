5.24.2025: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
May 24, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video
Fort Lauderdale United FC moved back above the playoff line and handed Dallas Trinity FC its third consecutive loss after Kiara Locklear found the back of the net off a cross from Sh'Nia Gordon for the 1-0 victory.
