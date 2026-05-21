5.20.2026: Fort Wayne vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights
Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Tiago Dias opened the scoring in the 50th minute before substitute Alexis Cerritos equalized in the 63rd minute as Fort Wayne FC and Corpus Christi FC played to a 1-1 draw in the first-ever meeting between the two expansion sides as the hosts remained unbeaten at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium.
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United Soccer League One Stories from May 21, 2026
- Tiago Dias' 1st Professional Goal Helps Fort Wayne Football Club Remain Unbeaten at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium - Fort Wayne FC
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