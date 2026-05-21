5.20.2026: Fort Wayne vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video







Tiago Dias opened the scoring in the 50th minute before substitute Alexis Cerritos equalized in the 63rd minute as Fort Wayne FC and Corpus Christi FC played to a 1-1 draw in the first-ever meeting between the two expansion sides as the hosts remained unbeaten at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 21, 2026

Tiago Dias' 1st Professional Goal Helps Fort Wayne Football Club Remain Unbeaten at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium - Fort Wayne FC

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