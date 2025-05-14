5.14.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
May 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Maxi Rodriguez scored the only goal as Rhode Island FC took a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium as RIFC picked up its second win of the season to vault into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Check out the Birmingham Legion FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 14, 2025
- Shorthanded Legion FC Falls 1-0 to Rhode Island FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Rhode Island FC Earns Second Road Win of Season, 1-0 at Birmingham Legion FC - Rhode Island FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Monterey Bay FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Youth Club Partner El Dorado Hills Soccer Club to Host Summer Edition of Republic Elite Development - Sacramento Republic FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
- Shorthanded Legion FC Falls 1-0 to Rhode Island FC
- Wild Second Half Sees Legion FC Draw Against Tampa Bay
- Mark Briggs Named New Legion FC Head Coach
- Danny Trejo's Performance Earns Team of the Round Selection
- Danny Trejo Takes Charge as Legion FC Secures Jagermeister Cup Win