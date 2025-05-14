5.14.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

May 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Maxi Rodriguez scored the only goal as Rhode Island FC took a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium as RIFC picked up its second win of the season to vault into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.







