5.10.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
May 10, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Spokane Zephyr FC rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a draw against Brooklyn FC, with second-half goals from Sydney Cummings and Ally Cook. Brooklyn had taken an early lead through goals by Jess Garziano and Carolina Kelly.
