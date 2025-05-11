5.10.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights
May 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
AV ALTA FC and Texoma FC played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at Lancaster Memorial Stadium in the expansion sides' first-ever league meeting, extending the visitor's winless run to seven matches.
