46yd Tuddy from Dtr!
Published on May 9, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video
All love from QB1 after a 46-yd tuddy to Daewood Davis
#ufl #highlight #football
Check out the Birmingham Stallions Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 9, 2026
- Dallas Suffers Fourth Straight Loss in OT Thriller - Dallas Renegades
- DTR, Mickens Deliver Walk-off Drama in OT Thriller, Stallions Keep Postseason Hopes Alive - Birmingham Stallions
- Rogers' Resilience Fuels Kings as Top Dogs Fall in DC - Louisville Kings
- Defenders Silenced in Second Half, Winning Streak Snapped - DC Defenders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Stallions Stories
- DTR, Mickens Deliver Walk-off Drama in OT Thriller, Stallions Keep Postseason Hopes Alive
- Ta'amu, Fatukasi and Thompson-Robinson Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- DTR Returns to Haunt Former Team, Birmingham Snaps Skid
- Stallions Fall at Home to Surging Defenders
- Stallions Stifled as Storm Stay Perfect