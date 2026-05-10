46yd Tuddy from Dtr!

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video







All love from QB1 after a 46-yd tuddy to Daewood Davis

#ufl #highlight #football







United Football League Stories from May 9, 2026

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