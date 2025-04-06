4.6.2025: Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights

April 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Goals from Amber Brooks, Cyera Hintzen and Gracie Brian earned Dallas Trinity FC a dominant 3-0 victory over Lexington SC, moving Dallas to the top of the table as the first USL Super League club to 10 wins this season.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.