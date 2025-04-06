4.6.2025: Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
April 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Goals from Amber Brooks, Cyera Hintzen and Gracie Brian earned Dallas Trinity FC a dominant 3-0 victory over Lexington SC, moving Dallas to the top of the table as the first USL Super League club to 10 wins this season.
