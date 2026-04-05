4.4.2026: Monterey Bay FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Richard Sánchez recorded a three-save shutout as San Antonio FC took a 0-0 draw against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday night to maintain its undefeated start to the 2026 regular season.
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