4.4.2026: Monterey Bay FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Richard Sánchez recorded a three-save shutout as San Antonio FC took a 0-0 draw against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday night to maintain its undefeated start to the 2026 regular season.







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