USL1 Athletic Club Boise

4.4.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video


Athletic Club Boise welcomed a sell-out crowd of 7,211 - the second-largest attendance in League One history - in the club's home opener against Spokane Velocity FC at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium as the two sides played to a 1-1 draw with Joe Gallardo and Nick Moon scoring in either half.

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