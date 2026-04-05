4.4.2026: Athletic Club Boise vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Athletic Club Boise welcomed a sell-out crowd of 7,211 - the second-largest attendance in League One history - in the club's home opener against Spokane Velocity FC at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium as the two sides played to a 1-1 draw with Joe Gallardo and Nick Moon scoring in either half.
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 5, 2026
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