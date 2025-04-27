4.27.2025: Westchester SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

April 27, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Rhode Island FC jumps to top of Group 4 standings with 4-1 road victory against Westchester SC in pair's first USL Jägermeister Cup match, as multiple goal contributions from RIFC's J.J. Williams, Maxi Rodriguez help second-year side record four goals in single match for fourth time in club history. Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org

