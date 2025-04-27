4.27.2025: Westchester SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
April 27, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
Rhode Island FC jumps to top of Group 4 standings with 4-1 road victory against Westchester SC in pair's first USL Jägermeister Cup match, as multiple goal contributions from RIFC's J.J. Williams, Maxi Rodriguez help second-year side record four goals in single match for fourth time in club history. Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
Check out the Westchester SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from April 27, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Westchester SC Stories
- Match Notes- Westchester SC vs Rhode Island FC April 27, 2025 the Stadium at Memorial Field
- Westchester SC's Noah Powder Named USL League One Player of the Week
- WSC, Richmond Battle to Dramatic 4-4 Draw
- Westchester SC Concludes USL1 Road Trip in Richmond on Saturday
- WSC Falls 3-1 at Detroit City FC in Third Round Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Play