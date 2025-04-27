4.27.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
April 27, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Spokane Velocity FC earns first victory against higher-division opponent in club history, Oakland Roots SC remains winless against USL League One opposition, as Luis Gil, Anuar Peláez lead Spokane to 2-1 USL Jägermeister Cup victory against Group 1 foe Oakland at ONE Spokane Stadium. Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
