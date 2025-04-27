4.27.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

April 27, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Spokane Velocity FC earns first victory against higher-division opponent in club history, Oakland Roots SC remains winless against USL League One opposition, as Luis Gil, Anuar Peláez lead Spokane to 2-1 USL Jägermeister Cup victory against Group 1 foe Oakland at ONE Spokane Stadium. Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.