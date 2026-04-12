USL1 Athletic Club Boise

4.11.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Athletic Club Boise - Game Highlights

Published on April 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video


Goals by Denys Kostyshyn and Nick Moon for Athletic Club Boise were equaled by goals from Adam Aoumaich and Jerry Desdunes for AV ALTA FC as the two teams battled to a 2-2 draw Saturday night at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.

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