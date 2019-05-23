3A & 4A State Baseball Tournament Hosted at Gesa Stadium this Weekend

Don't miss out on the opportunity to see some of Washington's top high school baseball teams this weekend at Gesa Stadium for the 2019 WIAA 3A and 4A State Baseball Championships presented by Dairy Farmers of Washington and Les Schwab Tires!

Below is the full schedule of games for Friday, May 24th:

10am - O'Dea (20-2) vs. Capital (13-10) (3A - G13)

1pm - Gig Harbor (15-6) vs. Lake Washington (24-2) (3A - G14)

4pm - Olympia (16-8) vs. Issaquah (18-9) (4A - G13)

7pm - Skyview (19-5) vs. Moses Lake (21-3) (4A - G14)

On Saturday, May 25th, the winners for each semifinal game will play one another with the 3A State Championship taking place at 4pm and the 4A State Championship following shortly after at 7pm.

10am - Loser of 3A G13 vs. Loser of 3A G14

1pm - Loser of 4A G13 vs. Loser of 4A G14

4pm - 3A Championship - Winner of 3A G13 vs. Winner of 3A G14

7pm - 4A Championship - Winner of 4A G13 vs. Winner of 4A G14

Tickets for the State Championship can be purchased at the Dust Devils Box Office starting at 9am on Friday, May 24th. Tickets for the tournament start at just $11 for adults, $8 for students and seniors (62 and up) and children under five are admitted free. Daily tickets for the tournament are good for all four games and All Tournament tickets are also available. For more information on game times and the WIAA State Baseball Championship, visit wiaa.com/statebaseball.

Dust Devils 2019 Opening Night is Friday, June 14th. Ticket packages start at just $56, with full-season tickets available starting at only $285. Special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. Season tickets, mini-plans, and group tickets can be purchased by contacting the Dust Devils front office at (509) 544-8789 or at the Gesa Stadium box office.

