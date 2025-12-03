30 Second Touchdown Drive

Published on December 2, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







The Battlehawks only needed 30 seconds to take their 6 points







United Football League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.