3.7.2026: FC Naples vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights

Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Christopher Garcia scored with a stunning volley prior to the halftime break before Dominick Bachstein sealed the victory in the 88th minute with a chipped finish to lead FC Naples to a 2-0 win over expansion side Fort Wayne FC in the club's first-ever League One match at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.







