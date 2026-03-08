3.7.2026: FC Naples vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights
Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video
Christopher Garcia scored with a stunning volley prior to the halftime break before Dominick Bachstein sealed the victory in the 88th minute with a chipped finish to lead FC Naples to a 2-0 win over expansion side Fort Wayne FC in the club's first-ever League One match at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
United Soccer League One Stories from March 8, 2026
- Celebrating the Game: Club Visits Turnstone for Hoosier Thaw Power Soccer Tournament - Fort Wayne FC
- Athletic Club Boise Opens Season with Historic 1-0 Win at Sarasota - Athletic Club Boise
- Paradise Fall Narrowly to Boise in Home Opener - Sarasota Paradise
- Kickers Claim First Point of 2026 Season, Draw AV Alta, 1-1 - Richmond Kickers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne FC Stories
- Celebrating the Game: Club Visits Turnstone for Hoosier Thaw Power Soccer Tournament
- Fort Wayne Football Club Opens Play in Professional Soccer, Falls, 2-0, to FC Naples
- 'It's Going to be a Fun Team to Watch': Fort Wayne Football Club Ready for 1st Match in Pro Soccer
- Trace Terry, 'Big Moment' Striker, Joins Fort Wayne Football Club on Eve of Team's Pro Debut
- Forward Ian Abbey Joins Fort Wayne Football Club on 25-Day Contract in Advance of Team's 1st Pro Match