3.27.2026: One Knoxville SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
Denis Krioutchenkov headed home a cross from Jaheim Brown in the 85th minute to record his third goal of the season and earn One Knoxville SC a 1-0 win over the Richmond Kickers at Covenant Health Park as Yann-Alexandre Fillion made seven saves for the visitors.
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United Soccer League One Stories from March 27, 2026
- Kickers Fall 1-0 to One Knoxville on the Road - Richmond Kickers
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- Kickers Return to the Road for Matchup with One Knoxville SC - Richmond Kickers
- Sarasota Paradise Sign Swedish Talent Hugo Bäckstrand - Sarasota Paradise
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