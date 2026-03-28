3.27.2026: One Knoxville SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







Denis Krioutchenkov headed home a cross from Jaheim Brown in the 85th minute to record his third goal of the season and earn One Knoxville SC a 1-0 win over the Richmond Kickers at Covenant Health Park as Yann-Alexandre Fillion made seven saves for the visitors.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 27, 2026

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