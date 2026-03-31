Brown Selected for Week 4 Team of the Week

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - One Knoxville SC sent the home crowd intro a frenzy last Friday with a late winner to stun the Richmond Kickers and secure its first victory at Covenant Health Park in 2026 and Jaheim Brown played a huge role in that with his 85th minute assist. For his efforts in that 1-0 win, as well as the 0-0 draw against Corpus Christi FC, the One Knox defender earned USL League One Team of the Week honors for Week 4.

While his inch-perfect cross to set up Denis Krioutchenkov's header may steal the headlines, Brown was as solid as they come for the entire 90 minutes against Richmond. The 24-year-old led the way with 104 total touches and seven possessions won, while also winning two of his three tackles. Brown also had a club-high 10 final third entries.

Against Corpus Christi, the Jamaica-native was a key cog in keeping the clean sheet with one tackle won and a pair of clearances.

Greenville Triumph SC forward Azaad Liadi was named the Week 4 USL1 Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball. The Player of the Week and Team of the Week are selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the league.

This week's selection marks the second time already that Brown has received Team of the Week honors. He along with teammates John Murphy Jr., Teddy Baker and Stavros Zarokostas all were named to the Week 1 Team of the Week, while Krioutchenkov earned Player of the Week.

Brown and One Knoxville SC puts a brief pause on USL1 action as it travels to face Asheville City SC on Tuesday for a third round matchup in the 2026 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The squad then jumps back into league play on Saturday at Sarasota Paradise.

USL League One Team of the Week | Week 4

Goalkeeper - JT Harms, Forward Madison FC

Defenders - Jaheim Brown, One Knoxville SC; Samuel Owusu, Union Omaha; Javen Romero, Charlotte Independence

Midfielders - Luis Alvarez, Charlotte Independence; Aaron Walker, Sarasota Paradise; Ajmeer Spengler, New York Cosmos; Roman Torres, Forward Madison FC

Forwards - Azzad Liadi, Greenville Triumph SC (POTW); Omar Hernandez, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC; Rodrigo Robles, Greenville Triumph SC

Bench - James Talbot, Corpus Christi FC; Sami Guediri, Union Omaha; Patrick Seagrist, Greenville Triumph SC; Davide Galazzini, New York Cosmos; Javier Armas, Fort Wayne FC; Cesar Bahena, AV Alta FC; Deshane Beckford, Greenville Triumph SC

Coach - Dave Dixon, Greenville Triumph SC







United Soccer League One Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.